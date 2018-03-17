Large number of Lebanese businessmen willing to invest in Armenia, says MP Hagop Pakradouni

YEREVAN, MARCH 17, ARMENPRESS. Significant activeness is seen in the Armenian-Lebanese relations in the recent period.

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun arrived in Armenia on an official visit in February, and Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan visited Lebanon recently. Ethnic Armenian MP of Lebanon Hagop Pakradouni says this is no coincidence.

In an interview to ARMENPRESS the Member of Parliament of Lebanon mentioned that the friendship between the Armenian and Lebanese people is century-long, and currently the ties are being boosted.

Speaking about the Armenian PM’s visit to Lebanon, the MP noted that it was very important for boosting economic relations.

“Recently the historic relations of the two peoples are being reaffirmed with the activeness of Lebanese-Armenian relations. Both sides are enthusiastic to cooperate. Discussions are mostly held to carry out additional work in the economic sector. In particular the tourism and IT sectors are pointed out,” he said.

Pakradouni mentioned that the Armenian PM’s visit focused on issues related to investments and mutually beneficial partnership between Lebanese and Armenian businessmen.

The MP highlighted the agreement on creating an Armenian-Lebanese investment fund, which was voiced during Karapetyan’s visit.

“Of course it is too early to speak about specific actions, but at this phase we can clearly say that the fertile soil is secured. This chance shouldn’t be missed and targeted work should be done in all directions, that is to work with specific businessmen and to present in detail the issues related to the business environment and investment projects in Armenia. There is a great number of Lebanese businessmen who are willing to invest in Armenia, but at the same time Lebanon expects Armenian businessmen to make investments here also,” Pakradouni said.

The MP says it is important to actively involve Armenian community institutions in this process.

“The agenda of the PM was rather busy, unfortunately there was no time to have a meeting with a larger number of representatives of the Armenian community to discuss the existing issues. As you can see the occasion to boost Armenia-Lebanon relations exists, and it will be very important if the Armenian community of Lebanon gets involved in this process, all of us are ready to do this work”, he said.

