World Chess Candidates Tournament 2018: Aronian defeated by So in round 6

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Levon Aronian was defeated by Wesley So in round 6 of the World Chess Candidates Tournament in Berlin, Germany.

After nearly 6 hours into the game Aronian surrendered at the 78th move.

Mamedyarov-Karjakin and Caruana-Grischuk ended in ties.

The Candidates Tournament 2018 is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan