6th round of Candidates’ Tournament kicks off - live

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The 6th round of the Candidates’ Tournament has kicked off in Berlin.

ARMENPRESS reports leader of Armenian chess team Levon Aronian competes with Wesley So with black pieces. The other pairs are Caruana Grischuk, Liren- Karjakin, Mammadyarov- Kramnik.

After the 5th round Fabiano Caruana is the leader with 3.5 points. Aronian, Grischuk and Liren share the 4-6 places with 2.5 points.

The winner of the Candidates’ Tournament will have the opportunity to compete with world champion Magnus Carlsen.

