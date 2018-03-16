Ambassador of India donates vital thalassemia medicine to Yerevan's Muratsan hospital

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. India’s Ambassador to Armenia Yogeshwar Sangwan visited the YSMU Muratsan hospital complex to donate thalassemia medication to the chemotherapy clinic.

The Ambassador mentioned that this is the third time that the Indian Embassy is carrying out the important initiative, which aims at having contribution in the treatment of child patients.

Ambassador Sangwan expressed confidence that the cooperation with the Yerevan State Medical University (YSMU) will be continuous in both educational and clinical-scientific areas.

Chief physician of Muratsan Bagrat Baveyan thanked the Ambassador for the donation, stressing that during these years he has received numerous gratitutde letters from patients who have significantly recovered due to the medications. As a sign of appreciation, the doctor gave the Ambassador a handicraft made by one child patient.

The Ambassador then toured the hospital complex accompanied by Vice Rector for international partnership and external affairs Yervand Sahakyan and Vice Rector for Clinical Affairs Armen Minasyan.

31 thalassemia patients are currently being treated in Muratsan, and the donated medicine will be sufficient for a 2 year course of the patients.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan