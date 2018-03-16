43500 school kids from Armenia, Artsakh participate in Math Kangaroo Int’l Competition

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The Mathematical Kangaroo International Competition was held on March 15 in more than 80 countries. Armenia had joined this initiative since 2009.

The Armenian Math Kangaroo was organized by Ayb Educational Foundation. More than 43500 school children from Armenia and Artsakh participated in the event.

“We are very happy that during the past 10 years we not only encourage the development of this important subject but also create a fest for such a big number of school children”, Shushan Karapetyan, director of the competition department of Ayb said.

During 75 minutes the 3-12th graders attempted to find the right answers from 5 options, strictly following the rules – namely to solve the tasks on their own.

Arpi, a 3rd grader, answered correctly to 22 questions from 24. But she decided to train better and solve all 24 next year.

The results will be summed up in approximately one and a half months.

