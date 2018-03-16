Armenia’s ministry to introduce country’s experience in IT field in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s deputy minister of transport, communication and information technologies Amalya Yeghoyan met with Artsakh’s minister of economy and industrial infrastructures Levon Grigoryan in Stepanakert, the Armenian ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by Director of Enterprise Incubator Foundation (EIF) Bagrat Yengibaryan.

The Artsakh minister thanked for the continuous cooperation and presented the achievements recorded in Artsakh’s IT field.

Deputy minister Amalya Yeghoyan said the ministry has an initiative to strengthen, develop the IT field in Artsakh, bring Armenia’s experience to Artsakh, contribute to creation of jobs thanks to education-business ties.

EIF Director Bagrat Yengibaryan stated that if 2-3 years ago few believed that the IT field can become a reality in Artsakh, today it can be stated that the first steps are quite successful.

During the visit the deputy minister will also visit Artsakh’s Center for Information Technologies to meet with IT specialists.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan