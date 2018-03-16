Armenian Ambassador meets Speaker of Georgian Parliament

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan on March 16 met with Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze,the Armenian Embassy told Armenpress.

The Speaker of the Parliament said the Armenian-Georgian friendly relations have deep historical roots and today they record a progressive development at different directions, among them is the constantly growing bilateral economic relations.

Touching upon the bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation, Ambassador Sadoyan said it is at a high level, and at the same time highlighted the importance of close cooperation between the parliamentary standing committees of the two countries.

The officials discussed the prospects of expanding the inter-parliamentary cooperation between Armenia and Georgia.

Coming to the field of tourism Irakli Kobakhidze said Georgia is one of the most favorite destinations for Armenian tourists, adding that the Georgian side attaches great importance to this.

Ambassador Sadoyan introduced the Georgian Parliament Speaker on the process of Constitutional reforms and transition to the parliamentary system of governance in Armenia.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan



