6 dead in Miami pedestrian bridge collapse

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The death toll in a bridge collapse in Miami, Florida USA has risen to 6.

Earlier local authorities said 4 people have been killed as a pedestrian bridge collapsed near Florida International University.

More than 100 rescuers were on scene initially at the bridge collapse.

“We can confirm 6 fatalities in the bridge collapse”, Miami-Dade police said on Twitter.

Teams of engineers working with the Miami-Dade police will shore up the structure to prevent any further collapse, which could be dangerous for investigators as they continue their recovery efforts. The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team of investigators to examine the bridge collapse. While the exact cause of the collapse remains unclear, officials confirmed the bridge was undergoing a stress test before the collapse, Miami Herald reported.

Colapsa puente en #Miami Fl.

Esto sobre peatones y vehículos, se reportan heridos.



VCN Noticias pic.twitter.com/5ippXj8jOZ — Victor Cabrera (@victorcabreramx) 15 марта 2018 г.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan