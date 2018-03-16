Turkish MP suffers heart attack while speaking at Global Baku Forum in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Turkish MP Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu from the Nationalist Movement Party suffered a heart attack while speaking at the 6th Global Baku Forum, the Azerbaijani APA news agency reported.

Ihsanoglu’s health drastically deteriorated while making a speech at the Regional Security and Peace: Middle East discussion. The MP stopped his speech and was immediately hospitalized. Doctors said he suffered a heart attack.

Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu served as Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) from 2004 to 2014.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan