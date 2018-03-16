Today is World Sleep Day

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The World Sleep Day is celebrated on Friday of the second week of March.

Samson Khachatryan – head of Somnus Sleep and Movement Disorders Clinic, neurologist, urges all adults to sleep at least 7 hours a day. Adolescents need to sleep 9-10 hours a day, but children depending on their age.

“Less sleep may cause stomach and neurological disorders. The risk of obesity, diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, depression-anxiety disorders and various viruses increases”, he told ARMENPRESS.

The doctor urged people suffering from insomnia to apply to specialists. “Especially when the problem is chronic, a professional approach is needed. Medical and psychological approaches are needed for improving it”, he said.

In order to avoid insomnia and have a healthy sleep, the doctor advised to follow the sleep hygiene.

“The sleep schedule must be maintained and caffeine containing substances, smart-phones, TV, physical overload should be avoided before falling asleep ”, the doctor said.

