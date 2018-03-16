Afrin under heavy bombardment by Turkish artillery, at least 18 dead

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish military is bombarding the Syrian city of Afrin in intense artillery strikes since Friday morning, Firat news agency reported.

At least 18 people have been killed in the shelling throughout the city, and significant infrastructure damages have been inflicted.

Earlier the Turkish air force delivered air strikes on the Kurdish People’s Self Defense Forces, which are defending the city.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan