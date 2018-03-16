Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand visits Matenadaran

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand visited Matenadaran - the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts on March 16, the Matenadaran told Armenpress.

Accompanied by Director of the Matenadaran Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan, the Princess of Thailand toured Matenadaran’s museum complex and got acquainted with the Armenian manuscript heritage.

The Princess also toured Matenadaran’s archive reserve and got acquainted with the activities of the restoration department. The tour was followed by an exchange of gifts.

At the end of the visit the Princes left a note in the Honorary Guest Book of the Matenadaran.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan