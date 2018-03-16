Scores injured in Cologne tram collision

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Two trams have collided in central Cologne, Germany, injuring more than 40 people Thursday evening, Deutsche Welle reported.

The trams slammed into each other at a train station in southwest of the city center.

Cologne police said 43 people were injured in the crash, with one sustaining critical injuries.

The first tram was stopped at Eifelwall train station in the southwest of the city when the second tram crashed into the back of it.

Police said the driver of the second tram was intoxicated at the time of the collision.

