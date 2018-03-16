CSTO PA should strictly condemn Azerbaijan’s policy – Vice Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, who is currently in St. Petersburg on a working visit, met with CSTO Parliamentary Assembly’s Secretary-in-charge Pyotr Ryabukhin in the Tauride Palace on March 16, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The officials attached importance to strengthening the cooperation of the parliaments of the CSTO member states, as well as touched upon the current conflicts in the CSTO responsibility zone. The Vice Speaker highlighted the settlement of conflicts exclusively through peaceful means.

“The unconstructive statements and actions of the Azerbaijani leadership must be condemned. The CSTO PA must strictly react to them”, Sharmazanov said, adding that the ongoing military drills in Azerbaijan are being carried out by violations of international standards.

At the meeting the sides expressed their commitment to inadmissibility of military rhetoric.

The meeting was also attended by Armenian MPs Gagik Melikyan, Tachat Vardapetyan and Armenian Parliament’s Permanent Representative to the CIS IPA Hayk Chilingaryan.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan