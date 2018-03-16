Turkey expects up to 6 million inbound tourists from Russia in 2018

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Turkey is expecting significant increase of inbound tourists from Russia this year, from 4,7 million (2017) up to 6 million people, Turkish minister of culture and tourism Nurman Kurtulmus said at a meeting with Russian tour agency representatives, Anadolu news agency reported.

“As we can see, more than 6 million tourists will arrive to Turkey from Russia in 2018,” the minister said, adding that the estimates are presented based on booking data provided by Russian tour operators.

He reminded about the serious political escalation between Russia and Turkey, but mentioned that it didn’t impact the relations between the two peoples.

In 2017, nearly 5 million Russian tourists visited Turkey.

Earlier the Russian Association of Tour Operators said that the demand for Turkey among tourists grew twice.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan