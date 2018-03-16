MP Jonathan O'Dea welcomes Artsakh State Minister’s visit to Australia

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s delegation led by Minister of State Arayik Harutyunyan, who is currently in Australia on a working visit, visited the Parliament of New South Wales on March 15, the Artsakh ministry told Armenpress.

Arayik Harutyunyan met with members of the Armenia-Australia friendship group and chair of the group, MP Jonathan O'Dea. Minister Harutyunyan thanked the NSW Parliament for recognizing the independence of the Republic of Artsakh and respecting its right to self-determination. In his turn Jonathan O'Dea welcomed Arayik Harutyunyan’s visit to Australia, and New South Wales in particular, stating that it will contribute to strengthening the bilateral ties. During the meeting a number of issues relating to the further development of mutual partnership were discussed.

During the visit the Artsakh minister also paid tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims at the memorial stone located in the Peace park near the Parliament.

Thereafter, the minister met a group of Australian-Armenian businessmen during which he presented the features and achievements of the programs implemented by Artsakh Roots Investments in the resettled regions of Artsakh. The businessmen asked several questions to the minister on the programs presented and received sufficient response.

Arayik Harutyunyan also participated in the official dinner organized by Artsakh’s Permanent Representation in Austrialia which was attended by more than 120 delegates from almost all political and cultural organizations of the Australian-Armenian community.

The State Minister thanked the community representatives for always assisting the homeland. He said since 90s the Australian-Armenians had their active participation in solving humanitarian issues and implementing investment programs in Artsakh. He awarded several businessmen with memorial medals of the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh movement as a sign of gratitude.

The Artsakh minister is accompanied by Artsakh's Permanent Representative to Australia Kaylar Michaelian during the meetings.

The State Minister’s meetings in Australia continue.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan