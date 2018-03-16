Mkhitaryan leads ongoing official voting for Man Of The Match in Arsenal vs. Milan

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian midfielder of Arsenal Henrikh Mkhitaryan is on his way to become Man of The Match for the Gunners’ clash with Milan.

Arsenal launched a voting on its official website to determine the best player of the match.

In addition to Mkhitaryan, players in the voting include Shkodran Mustafi, Granit Xhaka and Danny Welbeck.

Mkhitaryan is currently leading the votes with 35%.

Arsenal defeated Milan in both matches in the Europa League.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan