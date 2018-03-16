Next summits on Syria to be held in Turkey and Iran

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The next summits of Russia, Turkey and Iran dedicated to Syria will be held in Istanbul and Tehran, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusolgu said at a press conference in Astana, TASS reports.

“The next summits of the Syria ceasefire guarantor countries dedicated to the Syrian settlement will be held in Istanbul and Tehran with the participation of the presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran”, the Turkish FM said.

The upcoming summit of Russia, Turkey and Iran on Syria is scheduled on April 4 in Istanbul.

Earlier today foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Iran – Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Javad Zarif launched talks in Astana summing up the results of works on settling the Syrian conflict in an Astana format.

