Sports minister to personally referee Armenia’s Basketball Championship semifinals
YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of sports and youth affairs Mr. Hrachya Rostomyan will personally referee the semifinals of the national basketball championship.
The minister himself made the decision in order to avoid complaints that the referees are delivering a poor performance at the matches.
The upcoming Artik vs. FIMA and Urartu vs. Artsakh semifinals are scheduled for March 17.
English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan
- 12:47 Mkhitaryan leads ongoing official voting for Man Of The Match in Arsenal vs. Milan
- 12:27 37 US Congressmen call for $70 Million Aid Package for Artsakh and Armenia
- 12:14 Sports minister to personally referee Armenia’s Basketball Championship semifinals
- 12:13 Next summits on Syria to be held in Turkey and Iran
- 12:07 For centuries Armenian people constituted unique part of Middle East mosaic, says FM Nalbandian
- 11:59 Lebanon’s role in region isn’t limited with strategic significance – Armenian FM
- 11:57 YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/102: ‘Where Wild Roses Bloom’, ‘Ville-Évrard’ and ‘Unfound Chamomiles’ top three books of the list
- 11:46 Istanbul police detain 10 PKK members in anti-terror op.
- 11:41 Syrian crisis only has a political settlement, says Iranian FM
- 11:38 President Sargsyan signs laws adopted by Parliament
- 11:34 Aronian comments on performance in Grishchuk game
- 11:04 OECD monitoring group in Armenia for assessment
- 11:02 Armenia involved in UNIFIL with great sense of responsibility, FM Nalbandian says in Rome ministerial conference
- 10:55 China’s military launches massive marine drills
- 10:48 Car crash kills serviceman in Artsakh
- 10:37 World’s first bitcoin monument unveiled in Slovenia
- 10:13 Vanessa Trump files for divorce from Donald Trump Jr.
- 10:02 Russian, Turkish and Iranian FMs discuss Syria in Astana
- 10:00 US military helicopter crashes in Iraq with seven people on board
- 09:59 President Sahakyan highlights role of Armenian-American institutions for int’l recognition of Artsakh
- 09:54 President of Artsakh visits Center For The National Interest in Washington D.C.
- 09:51 President-elect Armen Sarkissian meets members of EastWest Institute
- 09:46 Healthcare experts debate smoking ban bill in Armenia, fine rates seek drop in related diseases
- 09:28 Erdogan, Merkel hold phone conversation
- 08:46 European Stocks - 15-03-18
- 08:44 US stocks - 15-03-18
- 08:43 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-03-18
- 08:42 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 15-03-18
- 08:41 Oil Prices up - 15-03-18
- 08:38 Candidates Tournament: Aronian, So to clash in round 6
- 03.15-22:34 Levon Aronian - Alexander Grischuk tie in 4-hour long clash
- 03.15-21:46 Sharmazanov describes Turkish PM’s statement on “Khojaly events” blatant lie
- 03.15-21:12 Congressmen and ANCA representatives hail visit of Artsakh’s President to USA
- 03.15-19:47 US extends sanctions against Russia
- 03.15-19:13 Armenian, Russian MPs reaffirm importance of Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva statements
13:33, 03.10.2018
Viewed 2813 times How an Armenian soldier saved the life of a future US Senator
14:51, 03.10.2018
Viewed 1608 times 150kg monster-fish found washed up on Queensland beach in Australia
13:24, 03.14.2018
Viewed 1514 times Shkodran Mustafi comments on Mkhitaryan-Aubameyang duo
16:28, 03.10.2018
Viewed 1456 times Artsakh slams Azeri propaganda on torturing jailed spies as absurdity, information terror
08:47, 03.15.2018
Viewed 1453 times Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan