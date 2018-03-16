Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 March

Sports minister to personally referee Armenia’s Basketball Championship semifinals


YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of sports and youth affairs Mr. Hrachya Rostomyan will personally referee the semifinals of the national basketball championship.

The minister himself made the decision in order to avoid complaints that the referees are delivering a poor performance at the matches.

The upcoming Artik vs. FIMA and Urartu vs. Artsakh semifinals are scheduled for March 17.

