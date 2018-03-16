For centuries Armenian people constituted unique part of Middle East mosaic, says FM Nalbandian

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The importance of the situation in Lebanon for Armenia goes beyond its regional significance. For centuries the Armenian people have constituted unique part of the Lebanese and in general the Middle East mosaic, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian said in his remarks at the ministerial meeting on support to Lebanon in Rome, reports Armenpress.

“Today this country hosts the largest Armenian community in the region, and continues to be one of the cultural and spiritual centers of our people. Traditionally Armenians have been active in all spheres of the social life in Lebanon, including the politics. Today they are represented both in the Government and in the Parliament. The Armenians shared the whole difficulties that befell on the people of Lebanon and look forward to make their contribution to the safe and secure future of the state. The Republic of Armenia stands by the people of Lebanon in reaching these aspirations”, the FM said.

He noted that on numerous occasions Armenia has expressed its support to the friendly people of Lebanon. It has been once again reiterated during the February official visit of the President of Lebanon to Armenia, as well as during the Armenian Prime Minister's official visit to Lebanon three days ago.