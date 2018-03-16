Lebanon’s role in region isn’t limited with strategic significance – Armenian FM

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Lebanon is the embodiment of the Middle East’s multicultural, multinational and multi-religious structure, reflecting almost the entire region within the borders of one state, Armenia’s minister of foreign affairs Edward Nalbandian said in his remarks at the Ministerial Meeting of the International Support Group for Lebanon in Rome.

“This is a challenge, because any development in the Middle East can have a reaction in this country, but at the same time it is an opportunity, which the advantages of diversity give,” FM Nalbandian said.

According to the Armenian FM, for the same reasons the situation in Lebanon can both inflame regional wounds and act as an island of peace at the present day stormy times and be an example of coexistence for other countries. All of this increases Lebanon’s significance in terms of regional security and stability and reaffirms the imperative of the international involvement – to assist this country for effectively responding to challenges

“We expect that the current conference will succeed in bringing its special contribution from this perspective, which will be followed by practical steps accordingly. “

The Armenian FM said that Lebanon’s role in the region isn’t limited only with strategic significance. The national-religious diversity and historic-cultural legacy of this country are of unique value. Universal values need special protection.

