Syrian crisis only has a political settlement, says Iranian FM

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The Syrian crisis only has a political settlement, Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in Astana at the meeting of foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey, TASS reports.

“We will try with joint efforts to find a political settlement to the Syrian crisis”, the Iranian FM said. “The close coordination of efforts must continue in this process. The Syrian crisis only has a political settlement”.

The minister said the Astana format will continue successfully and effectively to contribute to the settlement of the Syrian conflict.

“It’s necessary to make joint efforts to completely withdraw all terrorist groups from the territory of Syria”, Zarif said. “The advantage of the Astana process is that it is the only successful step for de-escalation of war in Syria. We are trying to rely on the achievements of this process”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan