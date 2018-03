President Sargsyan signs laws adopted by Parliament

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on March 16 signed a number of laws adopted by the Parliament, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The laws concern making changes and amendments in the Law on banning the import of right-sided steering wheel cars and the Water Code of Armenia, as well as changes in the Laws on License and State Fee.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan