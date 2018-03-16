OECD monitoring group in Armenia for assessment

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. The monitoring group of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Eastern Europe and Central Asia anti-corruption network is in Armenia March 12-16, performing the OECD Phase 4 assessment, the justice ministry told ARMENPRESS.

The group is namely assessing the anti-corruption policy, corruption criminalization and prevention of corruption chapters, and their practical application.

On the sidelines of the assessment the group consisting of 11 experts is having meetings with state agencies, NGOs and business representatives to study the process of implementation of the 23 OECD tasks issued back in 2014.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan