Armenia involved in UNIFIL with great sense of responsibility, FM Nalbandian says in Rome ministerial conference

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian delivered remarks at the Ministerial Meeting of the International Support Group for Lebanon in Rome, the MFA told ARMENPRESS.

UN Secretary General António Guterres, Italian PM Paolo Gentiloni, Lebanese PM Saad Hariri, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul-Gheit and high level delegations of 40 countries were in attendance of the conference.

Below is the full transcript of the minister’s speech:

“Honorable Secretary General of the United Nations,

Honorable Prime Minister of Italy,

Honorable Prime Minister of Lebanon,

Ladies and gentlemen,

Lebanon is the embodiment of the Middle East’s multicultural, multinational and multi-religious structure, by reflecting almost the entire region within the borders of one state. This is a challenge, because any development in the Middle East can have a reaction in this country, but at the same time it is an opportunity, which the advantages of diversity give. For these same reasons the situation in Lebanon can both inflame regional wounds and act as an island of peace at the present day stormy times and be an example of coexistence for other countries. All of this increases Lebanon’s significance in terms of regional security and stability and reaffirms the imperative of the international involvement – to assist this country for effectively responding to challenges. We expect that the current conference will succeed in bringing its special contribution from this perspective, which will be followed by practical steps accordingly.

The importance of Lebanon for Armenia isn’t only associated with the significance of this country’s region. For many centuries the Armenian people have been a unique part of the Middle Eastern and Lebanese mosaic. Today, this country hosts the largest Armenian community in the region, which is one of the cultural and spiritual centers of our people. Traditionally Armenians are actively involved in all sectors of Lebanon’s social life, including politics. Today they are involved both in the government and the parliament. Armenians have shared all the hardships which the Lebanese people have faced, and are ready to continue contributing for the safe and secure future of the state. The Republic of Armenia stands with the people of Lebanon in the path of reaching this goal.

Armenia has numerously expressed assistance to the good people of Lebanon. It was once again reaffirmed during the Lebanese president’s February official visit to Yerevan and also the Armenian Prime Minister’s official visit to Lebanon just three days ago.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Since 2014, the Armenian platoon consisting of 32 peacekeepers is on duty under the Italian command within UNIFIL. Armenia was involved in this mission with high sense of responsibility, seeking to bring its contribution to the effective activity of UNIFIL aimed at ensuring peace in friendly Lebanon.

UNIFIL isn’t the only peacekeeping operation which Armenia has joined. The UN Secretary General’s assistant for peacekeeping affairs had mentioned in this regard that : “Armenia’s support is important not only in terms of its contribution, but also the Armenian history and the challenges which were overcome during it”. Indeed, history teaches us that security requires joint efforts.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Armenia is ready to expand defense and security cooperation with Lebanon based on already existing clear proposals which are on the table, as well as based on new ideas.

Lebanon’s role in the region isn’t limited with strategic significance. The national-religious diversity and historic-cultural legacy of this country are of unique value. Universal values need special protection.

Thank you.”

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan