China’s military launches massive marine drills


YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. In the largest exercise of its kind, more than 10,000 Chinese marine troops traveled more than 2,000 kilometers to arrive on Monday at two army training bases in Southwest China's Yunnan Province and East China's Shandong Province and begin battle training, Global Times reported citing local sources.
The largest ever trans-regional training of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy Marine Corps combined diverse modes of transport including air, water, railway and motor, the report said.

Media did not report on how long the drills will last.

