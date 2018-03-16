Car crash kills serviceman in Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. A 19 year old serviceman of the Artsakh military died in a car crash during trainings at a military base stationed in the northern direction.

The victim was identified as Edgar Yeremyan, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS.

The accident happened around 17:30, March 15.

An investigation has been launched by authorities to determine details of the fatal incident.

In a statement the Defense Ministry offered condolences to the family of the soldier.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan