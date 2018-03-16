Vanessa Trump files for divorce from Donald Trump Jr.

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from her husband Donald Trump Jr., the son of US President Donald Trump, late Thursday in Manhattan Supreme Court, NY Post reported.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the couple told Page Six in a joint statement. “We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

The US president’s daughter-in-law filed for an uncontested proceeding, meaning she’s not likely to fight her ex for custody of the couple’s five children or over their assets.

Legal experts say the former couple likely has a prenuptial agreement.

Vanessa and Don Jr., both 40, were married in 2005

Earlier media reports said that they were struggling with marital problems related to Don Jr.’s travels and controversial tweets.

