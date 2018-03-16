Russian, Turkish and Iranian FMs discuss Syria in Astana

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Foreign ministers of Syrian ceasefire guarantor countries Russia, Turkey, Iran – Sergey Lavrov, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Javad Zarif launched talks in Astana during which they will sum up the results of works on settling the Syrian conflict in an Astana format, TASS reports.

The foreign ministers of the three countries are discussing the operation of de-escalation zones in Syria, as well as political and humanitarian issues.

The diplomats plan to agree on recommendations for Damascus and the opposition on the Syrian settlement and also adopt a joint statement.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan