US military helicopter crashes in Iraq with seven people on board

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. US military helicopter has crashed in western Iraq near the border with Syria, according to multiple US defense officials, CNN reports.

A HH-60 Pave Hawk helicopter was carrying seven people, but was not on a combat mission.

One of the US defense officials said that there were "likely fatalities" involved and that rescue teams were on the scene in under an hour.

“A US military aircraft has crashed in western Iraq with US service members aboard”, the US-led coalition fighting ISIS in Syria and Iraq told CNN. “Rescue teams are responding to the scene of the downed aircraft at this time. Further details will be released when available. An investigation will be initiated to determine the cause of the incident”.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan