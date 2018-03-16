President Sahakyan highlights role of Armenian-American institutions for int’l recognition of Artsakh

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan had a meeting with leaders of Armenian-American community institutions on March 15 in the Embassy of Armenia in Washington D.C, the Presidential Office of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS.

Issues related to Artsakh’s state-building, social-economic development, ties with the Diaspora and various projects in the country were discussed at the meeting.

The President expressed gratitude to the audience, stressing that Artsakh always feels the involvements of the Armenian community of US in the life of the country, with the direct participation of which numerous programs are being implemented in Artsakh.

President Sahakyan also valued the role of Armenian-American organizations in the direction of the international recognition of Artsakh are raising awareness of the country globally.

The President awarded AGBU president Berge Setrakian with the Mesrop Mashtots Order for services to the Republic of Artsakh.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan