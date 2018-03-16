President of Artsakh visits Center For The National Interest in Washington D.C.

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited the Center For The National Interest on March 15 in Washington D.C., within the framework of his visit to the United States.

The President had a meeting with a group of American scientists and experts, and delivered a speech, the Artsakh Presidential Office told ARMENPRESS.

In his remarks the President address the state-building process in Artsakh, domestic and foreign policy of the country, and issues related to the Azerbaijani-Karabakhi conflict settlement.

President Sahakyan attached importance to similar meetings, mentioning that the meetings enable to directly get to know the situation and eliminate obstructing stereotypes.

"I would like to highlight that we were interested in establishing sustainable ties with leading research centers, deepen and expand them at a consistent basis, considering this among pivotal directions for better comprehension and understanding of global trends as well as developing analytical thought in our country", President Sahakyan underlined in his speech, as quoted by the Presidential Office of Artsakh.

At the end of the meeting the President held a Q&A with the audience.

Former US President Richard Nixon established The Center for the National Interest in 1994 to serve as a voice for strategic realism in U.S. foreign policy.

Today, the Center seeks to stimulate debate, promote public understanding of U.S. foreign policy and international affairs.

The Center also publishes the prominent foreign policy magazine The National Interest.

The Center is a non-partisan non-profit organization with a bi-partisan board of directors and advisory council.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan