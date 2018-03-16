President-elect Armen Sarkissian meets members of EastWest Institute

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Armen Sarkissian, who was elected 4th President of Armenia by the Parliament on March 2, met with members of the EastWest Institute non-profit organization, his Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting issues relating to the implementation of joint programs in Armenia were discussed.

The EastWest Institute was established in 1980. At the moment the organization’s activity is focused on contemporary challenges which distort stability across the world. The Institute is famous for its initiatives in different sectors such as preventive diplomacy, economic and regional security, cyber-security.

Among the honorary chairmen and directors of the Institute are former President of Finland Martti Ahtisaari, ex-President of Romania Emil Constantinescu and others.

Armen Sarkissian has been appointed Vice-Chairman of the EastWest Institute in 2008.

