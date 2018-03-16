Erdogan, Merkel hold phone conversation

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, Turkish Anadoly news agency reported.

Merkel and Erdogan spoke about bilateral relations, Turkey-EU relations and regional matters.

The Turkish president congratulated Angela Merkel on her re-election as Chancellor, wishing success.

The sides also discussed Operation Olive Branch – Turkey’s military intervention in Afrin, Syria.

