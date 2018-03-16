LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-03-18

LONDON, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.46% to $2086.00, copper price down by 1.83% to $6922.00, lead price down by 2.49% to $2387.00, nickel price down by 1.93% to $13710.00, tin price down by 1.66% to $20775.00, zinc price down by 1.31% to $3235.00, molybdenum price up by 2.38% to $21500.00, cobalt price up by 2.63% to $87750.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.