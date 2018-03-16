LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-03-18
LONDON, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 March:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.46% to $2086.00, copper price down by 1.83% to $6922.00, lead price down by 2.49% to $2387.00, nickel price down by 1.93% to $13710.00, tin price down by 1.66% to $20775.00, zinc price down by 1.31% to $3235.00, molybdenum price up by 2.38% to $21500.00, cobalt price up by 2.63% to $87750.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 08:46 European Stocks - 15-03-18
- 08:44 US stocks - 15-03-18
- 08:43 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-03-18
- 08:42 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices down - 15-03-18
- 08:41 Oil Prices up - 15-03-18
- 08:38 Candidates Tournament: Aronian, So to clash in round 6
- 03.15-22:34 Levon Aronian - Alexander Grischuk tie in 4-hour long clash
- 03.15-21:46 Sharmazanov describes Turkish PM’s statement on “Khojaly events” blatant lie
- 03.15-21:12 Congressmen and ANCA representatives hail visit of Artsakh’s President to USA
- 03.15-19:47 US extends sanctions against Russia
- 03.15-19:13 Armenian, Russian MPs reaffirm importance of Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva statements
- 03.15-18:51 President Sargsyan appoints Judges of Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia
- 03.15-18:00 LIVE: Round 5 kicks off at Candidates Tournament
- 03.15-17:50 Armenia hasn’t received any proposal from Turkey on normalization of relations without any preconditions
- 03.15-17:37 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-03-18
- 03.15-17:35 Armenian minister, Chinese Ambassador discuss prospects of bilateral joint projects
- 03.15-17:33 Asian Stocks - 15-03-18
- 03.15-17:23 Armenian culture still influences Kim Kardashian’s life - Life&Style publishes article
- 03.15-16:58 Armenia’s President-elect continues receiving congratulations from different parts of the world
- 03.15-16:49 Istanbul’s Sisli district renames street in honor of slain journalist Hrant Dink
- 03.15-16:35 Young Armenian scientist aims sky-high with revolutionary breakthrough invention in nanotechnology
- 03.15-16:26 Minister of Culture briefs President Sargsyan on ongoing, future actions
- 03.15-16:16 PM appoints Mikayel Manukyan Chairman of State Forest Committee
- 03.15-15:57 Superman actor Dean Cain highlights need for recognition of Armenian Genocide in Israel
- 03.15-15:53 Central Bank President departs for Frankfurt
- 03.15-15:07 Russia to launch mission to Mars next year – Putin
- 03.15-14:57 Parliament Speaker Babloyan visits Rehabilitation Center for Fatherland Defender
- 03.15-14:55 British expert doesn’t expect change of Azerbaijan's stance over NK conflict issue
- 03.15-14:45 Armenian team remains 91th in FIFA monthly ranking
- 03.15-14:40 ‘We discuss NK conflict with our partners’, says Russia’s foreign ministry spox
- 03.15-14:22 US has special approach for Artsakh, deputy FM of Armenia says
- 03.15-14:10 EU provides continuous support to Armenia on making public administration reforms
- 03.15-14:08 Russian foreign ministry considers normal the establishment of Russia-Artsakh Friendship Union NGO
- 03.15-14:02 Russia supports NK conflict’s full format settlement – foreign ministry spox
- 03.15-13:40 Tert.am marks 10th anniversary, ARMENPRESS named most reliable partner
13:33, 03.10.2018
Viewed 2804 times How an Armenian soldier saved the life of a future US Senator
14:51, 03.10.2018
Viewed 1593 times 150kg monster-fish found washed up on Queensland beach in Australia
13:24, 03.14.2018
Viewed 1498 times Shkodran Mustafi comments on Mkhitaryan-Aubameyang duo
16:28, 03.10.2018
Viewed 1439 times Artsakh slams Azeri propaganda on torturing jailed spies as absurdity, information terror
08:47, 03.15.2018
Viewed 1439 times Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso praises Henrikh Mkhitaryan