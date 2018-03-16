Candidates Tournament: Aronian, So to clash in round 6

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Levon Aronian is set to face Wesley So from the US at the 6th round of the World Chess Candidates Tournament.

In this round the other games will comprise – Caruana vs. Grischuk, Liren vs. Karjakin, Mamedyarov vs. Kramnik.

All games of round 5 ended in ties. Fabiano Caruana is leading the tournament with 3,5 points.

The Armenian chess GM earlier defeated Sergey Karjakin in the 4th round, marking his first victory at the World Chess Candidates Tournament 2018.

The Candidates Tournament 2018 is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan