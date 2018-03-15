Armenian, Russian MPs reaffirm importance of Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva statements

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The joint sitting of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly of Armenia and the RF FA Council of Federation Committee on International Affairs ended works on March 14 co-chaired by Armen Ashotyan and Konstantin Kosachev, based on which the sides signed a joint statement highlighting the continuous development and strengthening of the friendship and partnership between the two states.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the parliament of Armenia, the statement touched upon the synchronization process of legislation of the two countries, and the development of cooperation in international platforms.

Referring to internationals security and regional challenges, the sides highlighted the strengthening of the role of the UN and other international organizations when it comes to solving international issues.

The sides highly assessed the achievements in bilateral relations, as well as the effective cooperation of Armenia and Russia in the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union, the CSTO and the CIS.

Referring to Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process, the sides affirmed the aspiration to continue to seek a peaceful and mutually acceptable solution to Nagorno Karabakh conflict based on the principles enshrined in the joint statements of the Presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries and in the statement of the Heads of the Delegations of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries issued on December 7, 2017. The sides also highlighted the importance of implementing the confidence building measures which were voiced during the Vienna and St. Petersburg summits and also during the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijan I presidents in Geneva in 2017.

Speaking about the statement, Armen Ashotyan noted that the Armenian and Russian parliamentarians reaffirmed the importance of Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva statements for the peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan