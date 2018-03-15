Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 March

President Sargsyan appoints Judges of Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia


YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree on March 15 appointing Judges of the Criminal Court of Appeal of the Republic of Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the President appointed Sergey Marabyan Judge of the Criminal Court of Appeal of the Republic of Armenia, suspending his powers as the Judge of Yerevan city court of general jurisdiction.  President Sargsyan also appointed Mnatsakan harutyunyan Judge of the Criminal Court of Appeal of the Republic of Armenia, suspending his powers as the Judge of Court of First Instance of the Gegharkunik Province.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration