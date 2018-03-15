President Sargsyan appoints Judges of Criminal Court of Appeal of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree on March 15 appointing Judges of the Criminal Court of Appeal of the Republic of Armenia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the President appointed Sergey Marabyan Judge of the Criminal Court of Appeal of the Republic of Armenia, suspending his powers as the Judge of Yerevan city court of general jurisdiction. President Sargsyan also appointed Mnatsakan harutyunyan Judge of the Criminal Court of Appeal of the Republic of Armenia, suspending his powers as the Judge of Court of First Instance of the Gegharkunik Province.



English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan

