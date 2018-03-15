Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-03-18
YEREVAN, 15 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.06 drams to 480.41 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.21 drams to 593.79 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.01 drams to 8.43 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.25 drams to 669.79 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price вup by 14.91 drams to 20442.94 drams. Silver price вup by 1.50 drams to 256.47 drams. Platinum price down by 44.47 drams to 14889.5 drams.
