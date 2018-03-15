Armenian minister, Chinese Ambassador discuss prospects of bilateral joint projects

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Ashot Manukyan on March 15 held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to ArmeniaTian Erlong, the ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting wide range of issues relating to the Armenain-Chinese cooperation in the fields of energy and infrastructures were discussed. In this context, importance was attached to the opportunities and prospects on implementing joint programs in the spheres of renewable energy, mining industry.

The officials reaffirmed the constant expansion of bilateral relations and stated that it’s necessary to take concrete steps to further develop the economic cooperation and utilize the existing great potential.

The sides also exchanged views on the program of constructing a copper smelter in Armenia.

At the end of the meeting the Chinese Ambassador thanked for the warm reception and said the Embassy is ready to assist the implementation of possible projects between the two countries.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan