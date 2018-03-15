LIVE: Round 5 kicks off at Candidates Tournament

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The 5th round has kicked off in the World Chess Candidates Tournament in Berlin, Germany.

Armenia’s Levon Aronian will face Alexander Grishchuk in this round.

Fabiano Caruana is leading the tournament with 3 points.

The Armenian chess GM earlier defeated Sergey Karjakin in the 4th round, marking his first victory at the World Chess Candidates Tournament 2018.

The Candidates Tournament 2018 is an eight-player double round chess tournament held in Berlin, Germany, from 10–28 March 2018. The winner earns the right to challenge the defending world champion Magnus Carlsen in the World Chess Championship 2018 in London in November.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan