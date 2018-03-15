Istanbul’s Sisli district renames street in honor of slain journalist Hrant Dink

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. A street in Istanbul’s Sisli district has been renamed in honor of the late ethnic Armenian journalist, editor in chief of Agos newspaper Hrant Dink, who was shot dead outside his office in 2007, Turkish media said.

At the same time another street of the district has been named after Uğur Mumcu, the Cumhurriyet investigative journalist who was killed by a car bomb in 1993.

The Sisli city council renamed the Samanyolu Street in honor of Hrant Dink, and the Isik Street in honor of Ugur Mumcu.

The Sisli city decision was sent to the Istanbul City Council pending approval.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan