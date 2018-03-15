Minister of Culture briefs President Sargsyan on ongoing, future actions

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Minister of culture Armen Amiryan had a meeting Thursday with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, briefing him on the process of implementation of the president’s tasks, the ministry’s actions in 2017 and upcoming priorities for this year.

The minister presented ongoing works on legislative improvement in the culture sector, training of specialists, preservation of cinematographic, historic and cultural monuments, reforms of museums and libraries, modernization and improvement of conditions using innovative technologies, activation of cultural life in provinces of Armenia as well as raising awareness of Armenian culture abroad.

Minister Amiryan briefed that the idea on creating a Pan-Armenian Orchestra, which was discussed earlier with the President, was successfully realized and the orchestra had its first performance on April 24 in 2017 with the participation of 71 Armenian musicians from 20 countries. This year the orchestra will perform in Shushi on May 9, and in Yerevan on May 14.

The minister said that a Pan-Armenian Choir is being created and it is due to debut on April 24 in Yerevan.

Tours and exhibitions on Armenian culture were organized in a number of countries in 2017, namely in China, Iran, India, Russia and the US. Armenian delegations also took part in international book, film, contemporary arts exhibitions in Frankfurt, Cannes and Venice.

The minister mentioned the Armenian Culture Days in Russia, where 250 Armenian artists performed in Moscow, St. Petersburg and other cities.

The upcoming programs include the tours of the Spendiaryan Opera and Ballet Theater in the UAE.

Armen Amiryan also mentioned the Culture Stop program, which included over 100 communities in the provinces of Armenia aimed at boosting the cultural life.

The minister said the President’s task on creating a regional center of restoration of archaeological values with the Italian government is in the final stage and the center will soon be opened.

The minister noted all reforms and ongoing projects involving museums, infrastructure improvement etc.

The digitization of libraries, cinema heritage, music funds will be completed by 2021, and digital database will be created.

