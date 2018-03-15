Superman actor Dean Cain highlights need for recognition of Armenian Genocide in Israel

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. American actor, producer and TV show host Dean Cain, who is in Israel these days, highlighted the need to call the Armenian Genocide what it was in an interview to The Jerusalem Post, Armenpress reports.

Cain said he wouldn’t tell a foreign country what to do, but he hopes every government would recognize the Armenian Genocide, because “it’s a historic fact.”

“I do understand the political ramifications in the US – it’s because we have diplomatic relations with Turkey. For anyone who studies genocide or history, it’s very clear the genocide took place. It’s not the people of Turkey today who did it, or even the government... It was horrible – call it what it was,” Cain said.

Dean Cain recently co-produced Architects of Denial, a film about the Armenian Genocide, for which he was awarded the Order of Armenia.

In Israel he already met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In a video Netanyahu posted on Facebook, Cain, who starred as Clark Kent in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, is seen calling the prime minister "the real Superman”.

