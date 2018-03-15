Central Bank President departs for Frankfurt
YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. President of the Central Bank of Armenia Artur Javadyan departed for Frankfurt to participate in the regular session of the Supervisory Council of the German-Armenian Fund Programs, the CBA told Armenpress.
During the session the implementation process of the ongoing joint programs with the KfW Bank, as well as other issues related to the German-Armenian partnership in the financial field will be discussed.
Artur Javadyan will also have meetings with the leaders of several partner structures.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
