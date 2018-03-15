Parliament Speaker Babloyan visits Rehabilitation Center for Fatherland Defender

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Ara Babloyan on March 15 visited the Rehabilitation Center for the Defender of the Fatherland in the Heratsi N1 hospital complex, the Parliament told Armenpress.

Accompanied by Rector of the Yerevan State Medical University Armen Muradyan, the Parliament Speaker toured the newly-constructed Center, got acquainted with the large-scale works carried out in a short period of time after his last visit.

The Center is equipped with latest technologies and is the only of its opportunities in the region.

Armen Muradyan introduced the Speaker on the Center’s ongoing activity and future programs and informed that in addition to healthcare problems of military disabled they also plan to solve their education and employment issues.

Speaker Babloyan also talked to the Center’s patients and asked about their health.

