Armenian team remains 91th in FIFA monthly ranking

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian national football team maintained its positions in FIFA Ranking, reports Armenpress.

Armenia’s team is again ranked 91th in FIFA Ranking of March 2018. In February 2018 as well the team was ranked 91th.

The top ten are the teams of Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, France and Chile.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan