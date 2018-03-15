‘We discuss NK conflict with our partners’, says Russia’s foreign ministry spox

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Russia regularly discusses the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement with its partners, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a press briefing, in response to a question whether Russia and Turkey regularly discuss the NK conflict, Armenpress reports.

“The topic is being discussed with several our partners. The talk relates to both the Co-Chairs and the countries of the region. This is normal and is part of diplomatic work”, Zakharova said.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu met in Moscow on March 14.

