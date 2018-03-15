US has special approach for Artsakh, deputy FM of Armenia says

YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh is a de facto independent state, has its foreign policy, which is naturally limited as long as there is no international recognition, deputy minister of foreign affairs of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters after today’s Cabinet meeting, commenting on the Azerbaijani uproar regarding Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan’s visit to the United States.

“But in any case the visit is extremely important”, he said.

Regarding the fact that Azerbaijan had recently filed a complaint to the US on Bako Sahakyan’s visit, Kocharyan said: “Well naturally they had to complain, what else”.

One reporter argued that the Artsakh President isn’t received on such levels in Russia or CSTO countries, and asked for the reason, and the deputy FM said: “From this perspective America has its special approach. It is manifested with the fact that they allocate aid to Artsakh, aid which is approved by the budget. From this perspective the US is unique. This means that overall America has more multilayered, diverse approach in foreign relations, which is also associated with the Congress’ independence, that ideas can be expressed in the Congress which very often do not coincide with the White House, and to some extent impact policy. From this perspective the US is more flexible”.

President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan is in the United States on a visit. The President visited Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. and met with Congressmen and Senators.

English –translator/editor: Stepan Kocharyan