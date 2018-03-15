Russian foreign ministry considers normal the establishment of Russia-Artsakh Friendship Union NGO
YEREVAN, MARCH 15, ARMENPRESS. Russian foreign ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova considers it unnecessary to comment on the question of an Azerbaijani reporter in regards to the establishment of Russia-Artsakh Friendship Union NGO in Moscow, reports Armenpress.
“I don’t see a necessity to comment on the creation of the Russia-Artsakh Friendship Union. Different NGOs carry out an activity in Russia. The important is that it doesn’t contradict to Russia’s legislation”, Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing.
The Russia-Artsakh Friendship Union NGO aims at contributing to developing the dialogue between the peoples of Russia and Artsakh. Its main activity directions are the development of the Russian-Artsakh multilateral cooperation, strengthening of centuries-old friendship between the peoples, introducing Armenian’s centuries-old history to the Russian society.
English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan
